Day 1 of Bell Bottom has come to an end, and the numbers that have come are decent. Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, the film could be described as a ‘testing film’ for Bollywood to check if people are willing to return to theatres.

To be honest, Akshay‘s espionage thriller has opened to below-expected numbers. But it’s understood as the COVID scare is still prevalent even though cinemas have reopened. The film is running along with only 50% capacity allowed in theatres. Also, in almost all states (where theatres are reopened), shows post 8 pm are not allowed. Despite all, the film is off to a decent start.

As per the early trends flowing in, Bell Bottom has earned 2.75-3.75 crores on day 1 at the box office. The number is expected to steady over the weekend (with slight growth) as word-of-mouth is positive.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, Dolly Ahluwalia and Zain Khan Durrani in key roles.

Meanwhile, recently Akshay Kumar spoke about the box office expectations from his latest release.

Akshay said, “The business is going to be different because Maharashtra is 30 percent of the total all-India collection. I am left with only 70 percent (the rest of the country) and of that, it is only 50 percent occupancy expected. That means I am only left with 35 percent (of the entire collection that would have been possible if it was an all-India release). So out of that 35 percent we can take out 5 to 8 percent, because full house toh nahin rahega. So I am left with only around 27 percent. That’s the probable business,” reports SpotboyE.

