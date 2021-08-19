Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been making the headlines as much for its content and budget as it is for its casting. While earlier reports suggested that Mahesh Babu and Hrithik Roshan would play the leads – Ram and Ravana, respectively – we now hear that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been approached to play Lord Ram.

For the unversed, soon after Mahesh’s name was associated with the film, it was revealed that the Telugu superstar had turned it down in favour of an ambitious SS Rajamouli film set in the African jungles. Read on to know all the details of the project and how close RK is to signing the film.

Advertisement

As per a Peepingmoon report, Nitesh Tiwari has offered the three-part 3D epic Ramayana to Ranbir Kapoor. The report states that the filmmaker has approached Kapoor to play Ram opposite Hrithik Roshan’s Ravana. It’s also reported that Ranbir, who’s currently shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic-comedy with Shraddha Kapoor, has shown his interest in the project and is seriously contemplating doing it.

A source close to the development of this 3D epic Ramayana trilogy told the portal, “Nitesh Tiwari is looking for the best-in-class actor who can completely devote himself to the character of Ram, and he believes Ranbir Kapoor perfectly fits the bill as he has that charming presence Nitesh is specifically seeking for in an actor. Ranbir is thrilled about this offer and will take a call after the full narration. He hasn’t given his nod yet, however, it’s very likely that he would okay the project.”

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra, this three-part Ramayana project will reportedly go on floors mid-next year. As per reports, directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar and screenplay writer Sridhar Raghavan are working hard to present the film on a never-attempted-before scale. They are doing extensive amounts of research to create a world that will make Indians proud. Reports also state that with an estimated budget of around 700 crores, the makers are determined to make a cinematic magnum opus.

The latest report also states that the film’s pre-production has already begun, and over 200 artists from across the globe are working round the clock on various aspects of the live-action film. The casting for other pivotal characters is currently underway. Ramayana is expected to be officially announced during Diwali this year!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kiara Advani’s First Job Included Changing Baby Diapers & We Bet You Didn’t Know About It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube