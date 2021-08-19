Advertisement

First jobs are usually the most special ones in our lives. We learn a lot of things and grow with them. Shershaah actress Kiara Advani once spoke about her first job and revealed that she has changed baby diapers in the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kiara made her big Bollywood debut with Fugly back in 2014 and won the hearts of millions with her path-breaking performance and radiant smile.

Ever since then there has been no looking back for Kiara Advani. The actress is currently basking high on the success of Shershaah where she played the role of Vikram Batra’s fiancé Dimple Cheema and is garnering praises from all around for delivering a yet again amazing performance.

In an interview with Bombay Times once, Kiara Advani spoke about her first job and we are sure not a lot of people know about it.

The actress revealed that her first job was at her mother’s school and said, “I used to be at school by 7:00 am and take care of the children. I play with children, teach them alphabets and even change their diapers when necessary.”

Kiara Advani also spoke about her love for children and said, “I absolutely love kids and the day when I have my own children it be extremely special.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

And if the reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani has also been approached to play the leading lady of Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh in two different films by Shankar.

What are your thoughts on her first job? Tell us in the comments below.

