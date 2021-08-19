Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is one stunning Bollywood beauty. The actress, who has been pretty vocal about things in her life – including mental health, was once the victim of pregnancy rumours. In January 2020, while promoting her then-upcoming film Chhapaak – which saw her play acid attack survivor Malti and debut as a producer, Deepika spoke about the rumours.

Ever since the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress got married to actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018, there have been rumours that Deepika was pregnant. During a Chhapaak event, a reporter asked Padukone about the same, and she had a sass filled response to it.

As reported by Free Press Journal in 2020, Deepika Padukone amused all when a journalist prodded her on rumours of her pregnancy. The Piku actress said, “Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months.”

Over the years, many other Bollywood celebrities have been the victim of pregnancy rumours, just like Deepika Padukone. One of the most recent actresses to have been part of the rumours is Sonam Kapoor – though speculations are still strong, the actress had taken to social media and curbed them. During her first appearance post marriage, Priyanka Chopra also had a saas filled response when she was publicly asked about pregnancy. Tossing back a shot of tequila, Priyanka said, “cheers,” letting everyone know that she’s not pregnant.

Recently, Deepika Padukone made it to the headlines when a netizen highlighted how she has been auctioning clothes she wore to funeral events she attended in 2013.

