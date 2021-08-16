Advertisement

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared that he would not mind co-hosting Bigg Boss OTT with Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh.

Talking about who he thinks will be a great co-host, Karan said: “Ranveer Singh”.

Advertisement

Karan Johar revealed why Ranveer Singh is the perfect fit to co-host the show.

Karan Johar added, “Ranveer is (a) powerhouse of energy and entertainment in the Bollywood industry and is a treat to watch and interact with. He would fit in very well because … is Over The Top, unfiltered, entertaining and be his real self which is what is required for the show.”

On the cinema front, Karan and Ranveer Singh are joining hands for the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also has veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi along with Alia Bhatt. The actor-director duo will also be working in Takht, a period drama.

Bigg Boss OTT streams on Voot Select.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is at the receiving end of backlash after his first Weekend Ka Vaar last night. Fans are upset that he was so harsh on Divya Agarwal. Just not that, many felt he was backing Shilpa Shetty and accused him of being bias.

Must Read: Boyfriend Varun Sood Takes An Indirect Dig At Bigg Boss OTT; Feels Divya Agarwal Is Being Targeted

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube