Advertisement

The much-awaited moment was witnessed last night. Indian Idol 12 finally has its ultimate winner and it’s none other than Pawandeep Rajan. He’s been appreciated by the judges, as well as, the special guests. Just not that, he’s sung for Himesh Reshammiya and has been offered to work with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. But amongst it all, the budding singer has expressed his wish to work with Salman Khan. Read on.

If one is associated with Salman Khan, their demand in the industry increases itself. Everyone knows the value and Pawandeep is no different. After his big win, the Indian Idol 12 winner has now opened up about his wish to work with Bhaijaan and AR Rahman.

Advertisement

Pawandeep Rajan told Times Of India, “It would be my dream come true moment if I get a chance to sing for AR Rahman sir and Pritam Da. I would like to sing for Salman Khan sir.”

We hope Salman Khan is listening and will soon give an opportunity to Pawandeep Rajan.

Meanwhile, Pawandeep also opened up about his big win. He shared, “I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show.”

While Pawandeep Rajan bagged the winner title, Indian Idol 12 found its runner up in Arunita Kanjilal. The duo is even rumoured to be dating but they maintain that they’re just friends.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Indian Idol 12: Netizens Call Out Sony TV As Pawandeep Rajan Winning The Trophy Is ‘Unfair’ To Them, Say Arunita Kanjilal Deserved It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube