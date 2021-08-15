Advertisement

Disha Vakani has been missing from our television screens for a long time now. The actress was last seen as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 and hasn’t returned ever since. Disha became enormously popular with her stint in the show and hence the trolling. Back in 2018, the actress gave a savage reply to the trolls and the last warning to stop tagging her in vulgar content.

Celebrities often face the wrath of trolling for the most unnecessary reasons sometimes.

After a lot of trolling, Disha Vakani of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah decided to put an end to this and shared a story on Instagram that read, “This is the last warning. Stop tagging me in inappropriate, vulgar and offensive content! All the pictures related to me or of me are welcome but nothing else.”

Well, that does make sense. Well done, Disha Vakani for not tolerating inappropriate content on social media.

Social media comes with a lot of pros and cons. Especially if you’re this popular, netizens target you for the smallest of things.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani isn’t returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has been missing since 2017. The actress took maternity leave back in the day and didn’t return ever since.

Reportedly the TMKOC actress is requesting a hike in the salary and producer Asit Kumarr Modi isn’t agreeing with the same. However, her fans are dying to see her making a comeback on the show but there hasn’t been any official nod from the production house regarding the same.

