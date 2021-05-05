Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are not just TV stars anymore. They are celebrities who are now household names. People want to catch up on each and every kind of news related to these stars. Be it Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta or Palak Sidhwani, we know that they all enjoy massive social media following. One person that we’re unable to keep up with is Disha Vakani.

As we know, Disha does not have any social media account. No, she’s not on Instagram or Twitter. Furthermore, she has no celebrity manager or PR company handling her to keep up the buzz. Irrespective of it all, isn’t it surprising that she still remains one of the most searched celebrities?

Be it social appearances or Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we have mostly seen Disha Vakani dressed in traditional attires in the past. Mostly it was her Dayaben signature saree or anarkali suits that suited her really well. But we’ve got our hands on an unseen picture that witnesses the beauty in a bodycon dress.

Yes, you heard that right! Disha Vakani once made a public appearance in a western piece. She wore a white bodycon dress that had partial layered detailing in blue. The actress yet kept her look really simple. She wore flower shaped earrings and put minimal eye makeup.

Cannot deny the fact that we wish we could have seen more of Disha’s this side on-screen! The actress has been missing from the Tv screens since 2017.

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi broke silence on Disha’s return as Dayaben. He asked the viewers to support him for the next 2-3 months amidst the COVID crisis. Not to forget, he mentioned for the nth time that nobody is bigger than the show!

