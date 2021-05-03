Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has maintained its fanbase even after 13 years now. The show starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat amongst others is famous for its characters. But the most awaited to date is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s return. Now, it seems Asit Kumarr Modi is tired of the speculations and has a funny yet pissed-off response for everyone! Read on for details.

Advertisement

Even amid the pandemic, the cast and crew managed to bring smiles and laughter to the audience. It has been way risky shooting but the Taarak Mehta team did it for their massive fan base. However, despite that, Asit is just flooded with questions about Dayaben.

Advertisement

Reacting to it all, Asit Kumarr Modi told TOI, “I feel I should become Dayaben now! The question of her return has been going on for many years now. We are still waiting for her to come back and if she expresses her desire to quit, the show will go on with a new Daya. But, right now I don’t feel Daya’s return or Popatlal’s wedding is important.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer continued, “In the pandemic, there are more serious issues and I feel all those matters can wait. We have to think of safety protocols and continue shooting so that livelihoods are not affected. Also, the bio-bubble format is quite effective and if we get permission for it, I would like to work in that format.”

This is the nth time Asit Kumarr Modi has talked about Disha Vakani or the character Dayaben’s return to Taarak Mehta. Previously, he asked the fans to support him for the next 2-3 months amid the COVID crisis.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah updates!

Must Read: Nora Fatehi, Sonu Sood Cry As Bharti Singh Shares Her Mother’s COVID Experience: “Itna Zyada Tod Dia Hai Corona Ne…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube