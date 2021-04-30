Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are a dose of entertainment in themselves. Starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta amongst others, the show earned unprecedented fame for its stars. But that also includes a lot of fun banter. Kush Shah aka Goli and Nidhi Bhanushali once went onto a point that involved words like ‘tatti.’ Cringe, right? Read on for details!

Advertisement

As most know, the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now played by Palak Sidhwani. Earlier it was Nidhi Bhanushali, who left the show to pursue further studies. She is quite studious and decided on successfully completing her education first.

Advertisement

Kush Shah who plays Goli, once opened up on Tapu Sena’s reaction to Nidhi Bhanushali being roped in as Sonu. She herself had stepped into the shoes of Jheel Mehta. Albeit, during the conversation, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Goli said the gang didn’t think someone as bad-looking as Nidhi could be the new Sonu.

Kush Shah said, “Mujhe nay pata tha itni gandi shakal waali Sonu play karri hai.” To this, Nidhi Bhanushali gave a kickass reply and said, “Mujhe koi iss baat ka jawaab de ki aisi shakal waala Mujhe kaise kharab bol sakta hai. Matlab how? You have no right to say such things to me with that face. You can’t tell me anything, okay?”

Just not that, Nidhi went a note higher and said, “Agar tatti jaisi shakal bhi ho meri, fir bhi isse behtar hai.”

Kush Shah was left speechless after a point and just said, “okay.”

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went through a lot more replacements amid the pandemic. Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha Mehta, Balvinder Singh Suri also replaced Gurucharan Singh.

Must Read: Did You Know? Anushka Sharma Auditioned For 3 Idiots But Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir Khan Saw The Tape Only On PK Sets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube