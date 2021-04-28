Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Daya Shankar Pandey On Dayaben's Absence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has gifted us some iconic characters in Indian television history. Be it Jethalal, his father Champaklal or Dayaben, all these characters have been part of our life for a long time. Unfortunately, it’s Dayaben who is currently out of the scene. Recently, Daya Shankar Pandey aka Inspector Chalu Pandey spoke about missing Daya in the show.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took maternity leave in late 2017. Since then, her fans are dying to witness her return. Several speculations have been done and dusted but there’s yet no official word of Disha’s comeback. But as the saying goes “the show must go on”, the team has successfully dodged Disha’s hurdle.

In a chat with Navbharat Times, Daya Shankar Pandey was asked about the success of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah despite the absence of Dayaben. He said, “Wo dedh do saal se hamare saath nahi hai. Daya ko miss toh karte hai” (She hasn’t been part of the show for around 1 and a half or 2 years. We really miss Daya). He further shared that during the pandemic, only 4-5 people are involved in a storyline (due to restrictions on the number of actors). Nevertheless, the show is doing fine as all actors and story are capable to keep viewers hooked.

Daya Shankar Pandey further added, “Bina Dayaben ke bhi TRP maintained hai, kyuki baaki jo kalakaar hai woh bade acche se kaam karte hai aur kahaani ka screenplay itna badhiya hota hai ki hum dusre kalaakaron ko bhul jaate hai uss samay” (TRP is maintained even without Dayaben because the screenplay is good plus other actors work so efficiently for a particular episode, that we forget about other actors).

We hope to see Disha Vakani as Dayaben back on in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

