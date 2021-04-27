Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is more than a show for its loyal viewers. The show and its characters have become a part of their families over the years. Fans always share their desire of knowing more about the show’s characters or actors. So, in today’s piece, we’ll be talking about actor Gurucharan Singh who used to play the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show.

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh had been part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since inception. He left the show in 2013 but was brought back on public demand in 2014. Sadly, he once again left the show in 2020 and was replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.

A couple of years back, Behind The Scenes YouTube channel took fun bytes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors. During the chat, Gurucharan Singh revealed that he never had intentions of becoming an actor from an early age. In fact, he worked as a pharmacist before joining the acting profession. He further narrated in a funny way that after watching films, he used to think that he can play anyone on camera and even get away after doing crime.

Meanwhile, speaking about the character of Roshan Singh Sodhi played by Gurucharan Singh, he was shown as a large-hearted and happy-go-lucky person. And the most important thing, he was shown as a lover of alcoholic drinks and ‘Party Sharty’. Contrary to this, in real life, Gurucharan is a pure vegetarian and a non-drinker.

