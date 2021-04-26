Singer Armaan Malik on Sunday took to Twitter to express his respect for the Sikh community for organising food and oxygen langars during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Utmost respect for the Sikh community for organising the covid langars (food and oxygen) across the nation. In times of need they always come forward and help everyone around them,” Armaan tweeted on Sunday.

Utmost respect for the Sikh community for organising the covid langars (food and oxygen) across the nation. In times of need they always come forward and help everyone around them ✊🏻🧡 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 25, 2021

With the lack of availability of beds in hospitals coupled with a shortage of oxygen during a raging second wave of the pandemic in India, an Oxygen Langar service has been started by a gurdwara in the National Capital Region for patients who need oxygen.

Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Indirapuram in the Ghaziabad district has started the service of Oxygen Langar for Covid patients. The Gurdwara facility provides oxygen cylinders inside the cars of persons infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik recently took a jibe at the latest trend of numbers playing a crucial role in the present-day music scene. He slammed the idea of the number of likes or views on a video deciding whether a song was hit or flop.

Talking about the same, Armaan tweeted in Hindi: “Yeh numbers aur data ke chakkar mein kahin artists apni art na kho dein bas yahi dua karta hoon (I pray that artistes don’t lose their art while chasing numbers and data).”

