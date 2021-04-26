Bollywood fanatics are well aware of the famous break up between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. Following their infamous breakup, the actress even dated Vivek Oberoi briefly but she eventually married Abhishek Bachchan.

However, Vivek once shared a meme on Twitter about the actress, which didn’t go down well with Abhishek and with netizens. The meme featured three panels each representing the former Miss World’s relationships. The first panel featured Aishwarya with Salman with the text ‘opinion polls’, the second with Oberoi with the text ‘exit polls’ and the last panel with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya saying ‘result’.

Vivek Oberoi shared the meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with the caption, “Haha! Creative! No politics here…just life”. He received severe flak from all quarters. Many slammed him on social media for sharing the meme that many described as disgusting and crass. As reported by The Week, Vivek tried to play it down by saying, “People are asking me to apologise. I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done. If I have done something wrong, I will apologise… What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it.”

When Vivek Oberoi began to feel the heat of his tweet, he apologized to everyone on Twitter. He wrote, “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever.”

“Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies tweet deleted.”

The report also stated that Abhishek Bachchan was also upset with the meme but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told him to ignore Vivek Oberoi and his tweet. She also reportedly said to him that it was all a publicity stunt for Oberoi’s film PM Narendra Modi.

However, the two later reconciled months later during badminton star PV Sindhu’s felicitation event in Mumbai. Both actors not only came greeted each other but also shared a warm hug.

