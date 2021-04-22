Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women across the globe. The actress, who has made a name for herself thanks to her fashion sense, is also known across the globe for her acting talent. But did you know she rejected several hit films that proved to be career changers for her opponents?

Advertisement

While she wowed us with her amazing acting in films like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and more, she also let go of films like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai and more.

Advertisement

Check out this list to know a few of the many hit movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down.

Check out this list to know a few of the many hit movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned down.

Raja Hindustani (1996) & Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)

In an interview with Femina, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealed that she was the first choice to star opposite Aamir Khan Raja Hindustani. Revealing that the offer was made to her even before she became Miss World, the actress said, “Even before winning the titles, I was being pursued. Dharmesh Darshan had offered me Raja Hindustani; Yashji (Yash Chopra) wanted to launch me in Maine Toh Mohabbat Kar Li, which became Dil To Pagal Hai.”

Karisma Kapoor finally played the role in Raja Hindustani, and it established her as a top leading lady of Bollywood. Dil To Pagal Hai starred Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Kuch Hota Hota Hai (1998)

Karan Johar had to face many rejections before finding an actress to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. One of the actresses to say no to him was Mrs Rai Bachchan. Talking about the same in a 1999 interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that even though she was a newcomer, she was often compared with the senior actresses of the time.

Talking about saying no to the SRK starrer, Aishwarya said, “If I’d done the film, it would have been tittered that, ‘Look, Aishwarya Rai is back to doing what she did in her modelling days—leaving her hair straight, wearing minis, and pouting glamorously into the camera.’” She added, “I know if I’d done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I would have been lynched.” Rani Mukerji then played the role.

Chalte Chalte (2003)

This is more of a replacement than rejection. Back then, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a relationship with Salman Khan Back. One day, after the crew of Chalte Chalte, has just finished a song sequences on the truck from Pune to Malshet, Khan appeared on sets and created the scene. A source had once said that he was uncontrollable for four-and-half hours, leading to an upset Aziz Mirza calling off the entire schedule.

The result of the same was the producer, Shah Rukh Khan, along with the others of the production team, replacing the actress with Rani Mukerji.

Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

In this 2003 hit, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was given the role of film’s leading lady, aka Dr Suman. However, for reasons still unknown to us, she declined the role to star opposite Sanjay Dutt.

We finally saw Lagaan Gracy Singh ace the role in a film that was a box office success.

Veer Zaara (2004)

During an interaction with Simi Garewal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about being replaced in Veer Zaara and a couple more Shah Rukh Khan starrers. She said, “How can I have the answer to that? At the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren’t happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why.”

The Yash Chopra directorial feature Preity Zinta in the role that was initially meant for Aishwarya.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Can you imagine anyone other than Vidya Balan essaying the role of Avni, aka Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa? Well, neither can we, so we were pretty surprised to know that she wasn’t the makers’ first choice. As per throwback reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the original choice to play the possessed woman who grooves to the dynamic dance number, ‘Mere Dholna.’

It’s a good thing Aishwarya said no to the role; else, we would have missed out on such an amazing performance by Balan.

Dostana (2008)

In a 2008 interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan admitted that she declined Priyanka Chopra’s part in Dostana as the audiences would have expected a romantic angle between her and Abhishek Bachchan. The former Miss World said, “The chemistry was between Abhishek and John Abraham. I did not want people to expect romance between me and Abhishek or get disappointed that I walk off with some other man in the end.”

We loved having the desi girl pull off the role and then being whisked away by Bobby Deol.

Some other movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected include Namastey London (2007), Troy (2004), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and more.

Which of these movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected shocked you? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Radhe Trailer Memes Break The Internet – A Mashup Of Race 3 & Wanted, Reaction From Hera Pheri’s ‘Baburao’ & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube