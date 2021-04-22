The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s EID 2021 release, Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai, was out this morning. While die-hard Bhai fans have been excited about it and flooding social media platforms with praises for the Prabhudeva action flick, it turned into a meme fest for other netizens.

Several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and shared memes about the upcoming action entertainer that ranged from calling it a mashup of Race 3 and wanted, its casting and more. Scroll down and check out some Radhe trailer memes.

Not impressed with the trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai, one Twitter user wrote, “When you get to know that Radhe movie is nothing bt a mixture of Race 3 and wanted Loudly crying faceFrowning face #RadheTrailer #Radhe” Another user tweeted, “Don’t care its VERY DISSAPOINTING expected something else but #Radhe is nowhere to #Wanted! Same old MASALA CRAP and why Salman looks so fat&old???And this comes from a lifelong SK fan…”

When you get to know that Radhe movie is nothing bt a mixture of Race 3 and wanted 😭☹️#RadheTrailer #Radhe pic.twitter.com/kfHZqY0wYB — AK.™ (@akshayuniverse2) April 22, 2021

Don't care its VERY DISSAPOINTING expected something else but #Radhe is nowhere to #Wanted!

Same old MASALA CRAP and why Salman looks so fat&old???

And this comes from a lifelong SK fan… — Pathan Mass🔥 (@PathanMassKing) April 22, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote on the microblogging site, “When you just opened social media and the first thing you see is” A Twitter user poked fun at the Radhe trailer by writing, “My friend accidentally watched #RadheTrailer. Pray for his speedy recovery.” A third user wrote, “Everyone after watching deleted scenes of Race 3 in the name of #Radhe”

When you just opened social media and the first thing you see is #RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/GLUhqsXcd7 — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) April 22, 2021

You can never justify a sequel of best mass movie

Like Singham, Wanted, Dabbanng, Rowdy Rathore

They are once in a life made movie!! RADHE fails to give the vibes of Wanted

PRABHUDEVA lean works continues#RadheTrailer #RadheYourMostWantedBhai — Arshi Chauhan (@ArshiChauhan3) April 22, 2021

Another user, who wasn’t impressed with the dialogues of Radhe, wrote, “Agar ab koi aage badha to uske Bladder ke jagah fefda hoga & @#$&*@#$…. & Meanwhile some from Public? #RadheTrailer #Radhe”

After watching #Radhe trailer, I just realized salman khan was a visionary. He was just trying to clean the city that night 🚘🚘⚡⚡ — Gautamshasank (@Gautamshasank) April 22, 2021

Race 3,Wanted, Kick ni grinder lo vesi thega rubbithe vachina output pere #Radhe anatuga undi 🙏 — Dhanush™ (@IAmDhanush99) April 22, 2021

Poking fun at the casting of Salman Khan’s Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai, a user wrote, “tiger shroff when he comes to know that disha patani is playing jackie shroff’s sister in #radhe” Another fan addressing the same issue wrote, “@DishPatani is playing @bindasbhidu’s sister in #Radhe Meanwhile @iTIGERSHROFF be like”

#radhetrailer tiger shroff when he comes to know that disha patani is playing jackie shroff's sister in #radhe : pic.twitter.com/Z558bQrjL8 — ɐɥsuɐʞɐ (@acan_sha) April 22, 2021

What were your thoughts about the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

