The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan’s EID 2021 release, Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai, was out this morning. While die-hard Bhai fans have been excited about it and flooding social media platforms with praises for the Prabhudeva action flick, it turned into a meme fest for other netizens.
Advertisement
Several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging site and shared memes about the upcoming action entertainer that ranged from calling it a mashup of Race 3 and wanted, its casting and more. Scroll down and check out some Radhe trailer memes.
Not impressed with the trailer of Salman Khan’s Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai, one Twitter user wrote, “When you get to know that Radhe movie is nothing bt a mixture of Race 3 and wanted Loudly crying faceFrowning face #RadheTrailer #Radhe” Another user tweeted, “Don’t care its VERY DISSAPOINTING expected something else but #Radhe is nowhere to #Wanted! Same old MASALA CRAP and why Salman looks so fat&old???And this comes from a lifelong SK fan…”
When you get to know that Radhe movie is nothing bt a mixture of Race 3 and wanted 😭☹️#RadheTrailer #Radhe pic.twitter.com/kfHZqY0wYB
— AK.™ (@akshayuniverse2) April 22, 2021
Don't care its VERY DISSAPOINTING expected something else but #Radhe is nowhere to #Wanted!
Same old MASALA CRAP and why Salman looks so fat&old???
And this comes from a lifelong SK fan…
— Pathan Mass🔥 (@PathanMassKing) April 22, 2021
#Radhe pic.twitter.com/26T9lpVDiF
— Gaurav Kumar (@GauravK03752030) April 22, 2021
#Radhe #RadheTrailer #Race3 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Fi560RiBoq
— Faizan Shaikh (@FaizanS62954190) April 22, 2021
Advertisement
Trending
Another Twitter user wrote on the microblogging site, “When you just opened social media and the first thing you see is” A Twitter user poked fun at the Radhe trailer by writing, “My friend accidentally watched #RadheTrailer. Pray for his speedy recovery.” A third user wrote, “Everyone after watching deleted scenes of Race 3 in the name of #Radhe”
When you just opened social media and the first thing you see is #RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/GLUhqsXcd7
— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) April 22, 2021
You can never justify a sequel of best mass movie
Like Singham, Wanted, Dabbanng, Rowdy Rathore
They are once in a life made movie!!
RADHE fails to give the vibes of Wanted
PRABHUDEVA lean works continues#RadheTrailer #RadheYourMostWantedBhai
— Arshi Chauhan (@ArshiChauhan3) April 22, 2021
#RadheOn13thMay #RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/BdN1t049RW
— Rishabh Sahu (@RishabhSahu12) April 22, 2021
My friend accidentally watched #RadheTrailer .
Pray for his speedy recovery.#GetWellSoon pic.twitter.com/yXlGb96fpe
— Sooraj (@lol_sooraj) April 22, 2021
Everyone after watching deleted scenes of Race 3 in the name of #Radhe #RadheTrailer #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/q9cd14a5FT
— আসাম মেয়ে (@ygskPHu3Oi4EpVn) April 22, 2021
Another user, who wasn’t impressed with the dialogues of Radhe, wrote, “Agar ab koi aage badha to uske Bladder ke jagah fefda hoga & @#$&*@#$…. & Meanwhile some from Public? #RadheTrailer #Radhe”
#Radhe#RadheTrailer #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/piGt7qxSYz
— Salman Khan SK™ (@_SalmanKhan___) April 22, 2021
After watching #Radhe trailer, I just realized salman khan was a visionary. He was just trying to clean the city that night 🚘🚘⚡⚡
— Gautamshasank (@Gautamshasank) April 22, 2021
#RadheTrailer pic.twitter.com/nMIZe90qei
— Prince Malhotra (@Peace_seeker08) April 22, 2021
Race 3,Wanted, Kick ni grinder lo vesi thega rubbithe vachina output pere #Radhe anatuga undi 🙏
— Dhanush™ (@IAmDhanush99) April 22, 2021
salman khan to all students #cancelapboardexams2021 #Radha #Salman_Khan #RadheTrailer #RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/zWPe1GQDEi
— আসাম মেয়ে (@ygskPHu3Oi4EpVn) April 22, 2021
Poking fun at the casting of Salman Khan’s Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai, a user wrote, “tiger shroff when he comes to know that disha patani is playing jackie shroff’s sister in #radhe” Another fan addressing the same issue wrote, “@DishPatani is playing @bindasbhidu’s sister in #Radhe Meanwhile @iTIGERSHROFF be like”
@DishPatani is playing @bindasbhidu's sister in #Radhe
Meanwhile @iTIGERSHROFF be like-#RadheTrailer #RadheThisEid #RadheYourMostWantedBhai pic.twitter.com/u40tSIuVWl
— Gaurang Mittal (@gaurangmittal15) April 22, 2021
tiger shroff when he comes to know that disha patani is playing jackie shroff's sister in #radhe : pic.twitter.com/Z558bQrjL8
— ɐɥsuɐʞɐ (@acan_sha) April 22, 2021
What were your thoughts about the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.
Must Read: When Emraan Hashmi Called Modi A ‘Cheater’ & Couldn’t Control His Smile
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement