Emraan Hashmi is one of the Bollywood actors who has a great sense of humour. He even knows how to pull one’s leg or give a smart answer, which is why no one dares to mess with him. In one of the promotional event, he displayed such qualities as he called Modi a cheater and everyone burst into laughter.

Back in 2019, a joint promotional event was held for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray and Emraan’s Why Cheat India. Initially, Why Cheat India was scheduled to release on 25th January but after discussion with Thackeray makers, he decided to preponed his movie to 18th January. And the event was held to announce the same.

During the event, referring to his movie’s theme of cheating, Emraan Hashmi was asked ‘who are the biggest cheaters of the country?’ Emraan was quick to respond by saying, “Mallya Aur Modi”. After taking a small pause, Emraan quickly cleared that he intended to say ‘Nirav Modi’. After his answer, everyone present at the event burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi has a slew of interesting films lined up in the coming months. Fans, social media and the media alike are of the opinion that it is finally time for the actor’s 2.0, after a period of a slump in the recent past. While his Mumbai Saga recently released in theatres, he will be soon seen with Amitabh Bachchan in the psychological thriller “Chehre”. He has the horror film “Ezra” lined up, too, and he’ll be playing the villain in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif biggie “Tiger 3“.

Is it time for Emraan Hashmi 2.0, finally? “I keep hearing that but I honestly don’t know because I am still putting in the same effort that I always have in my work. I wanted to change things around me. Now ‘Chehre’ is up for release and I can say that it’s a new side of me that people haven’t seen. I have been lucky to get such opportunities,” the actor replied to IANS.

