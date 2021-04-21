Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday took to social media to inform that he has symptoms of Covid-19, adding that he might have contracted the virus. Mehta said he has a fever and is awaiting test results.

“Looks like I’ve also got the virus. Throat, fever and other mild symptoms. Awaiting tests but treatment has begun. Will fight the damn virus,” Mehta tweeted on Wednesday.

Bollywood colleagues as well as netizens expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Wish you fast recovery,” commented Kangana Ranaut.

“Please do take care & bounce back quickly! The world at large needs you around for a long time to come,” expressed Pooja Bhatt.

“All’s going to be well dear Hansal … much warmth,” wrote Rahul Dev.

Hansal Mehta recently took to social media to mourn the demise of an Ahmedabad-based close cousin owing to Covid. The filmmaker claimed the Covid situation in Gujarat is actually worse than what is being reported by the media.

“Lost a very close cousin in Ahmedabad to Covid-19. His wife is also critical. The situation in Gujarat is terrible. Much, much worse than is being reported,” Mehta tweeted.

Commenting on Hansal Mehta’s post, netizens expressed condolences.

“Sincere condolences dear Hansal Mehta … Om Shanti,” commented actor Rahul Dev.

Actress Sayani Gupta said that several other states, including West Bengal, are going through a tough situation.

She wrote: “That’s the case with so many states. West Bengal is in a scary state too but obviously won’t be in news cause election rallies with lakhs of people are more important.”

Hansal Mehta has been vocal about the situation of the pandemic in our country for the longest time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

