Shah Rukh Khan has been in the industry for nearly three decades. He has not only won many hearts for his romantic movies but has also been the brands’ favourite since the 90s. One of them is Hyundai, with whom the actor had been associated for 19 years.

SRK has worked with several brands across categories ranging from sports to cola to pan masala. His strong charming personality knack for romance and modest journey from New Delhi to become the biggest star in Bollywood makes him one of the ideal candidates in the endorsement world.

Now Hyundai has released a brand new commercial, where Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a suave and stylish avatar. Not just that the actor is in a double role sporting his new look from his much-awaited film Pathan. Take a look at the commercial below:

Now we can wait to see him in Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan. The film serves as a comeback for the superstar who has been on a sabbatical for three years since his last release Zero, which was directed by Anand L Rai.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film will see John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in important roles. John will play the role of antagonist in the film. Salman Khan will also make a cameo appearance as Tiger in the film.

Fans are eager to see both the superstar on-screen together for a long time. The film recently went on the floor, but due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government, the shoot has been on halt indefinitely.

Reports of Pathan crew members testing positive for the virus also began to spread on social media. A source revealed, “YRF works in an extremely efficient bio bubble. Tests happen regularly on sets and all crew members are staying in a hotel. The people transporting them from set to hotel are also tested and put up in hotels. So, if there is anyone who tests positive, it would be before the schedule starts and automatically eliminated from the crew.”

The source further said, “Given that lockdown is imminent in Mumbai, Pathan crew had anyway taken a two day scheduled break so that they can gauge the decision. It doesn’t make sense to start a new schedule and halt it. So, if there is no lockdown, the film will anyway resume soon.”

