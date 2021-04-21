Singer-composer Amaal Mallik recently recreated international artiste Dua Lipa’s hit track “Levitating” along with Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar.

Amaal thinks most of his songs over the past seven years or so — as well as those of his brother Armaan Malik – are “global hits”.

“I think I can speak for myself and Armaan (Malik). Most of our music in the last six or seven years, our songs together and some of my songs from Arijit (Singh) were global hits. I get a lot of love from around the world. I have got fan clubs in Mexico and Turkey and I feel very blessed,” he declares.

Is Indian music getting the kind of global acclaim it deserves? “I think all of us are doing it not to make a dent outside. We just do it with all our heart and it is reaching music lovers outside of India,” Amaal says.

Meanwhile, British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has released a remix of her hit single “Levitating”. The remix has been done by Indian composer-singer Amaal Mallik.

“I am so thrilled with the response from my Indian fans to ‘Future Nostalgia’ (the album that features ‘Levitating’). I had an amazing time in India in 2019, and so I always wanted to do something special for them. Indian music icon Amaal Mallik has remixed the track, adding his touch with beautiful Indian instruments. This is my gift to my Indian fans, and I hope you all will love the remix as much as I do,” she says.

