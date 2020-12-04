Mental Health is such a topic that not many people talk about, but unfortunately, maximum people suffer from depression, anxiety and whatnot. Many Bollywood celebrities have come out in the open and poured their hearts out just with a hope that others will garner the courage to speak up after listening to their story. Well, one such famous personality who spoke about his depression was Amaal Mallik‘s brother Armaan Malik.

It definitely takes a lot of courage to come out in front of so many people and speak about your issues. We are glad that more and more celebrities are taking this step. Well, we got a chance to interact with Armaan’s brother Amaal, and we wanted to know his views about this.

Talking about Armaan Malik’s mental health, Amaal Mallik said, “I know he went through a phase, and he has come out positively through it.” Amaal further said, “I have my daily phase of these things. I face rejections on a daily basis. Aaj bhi main jab phone uthake gaana sunata hu to even I face rejections. Mere bahut bahut dil ke kareeb gaane ek ek ek second me reject ho jaate hai. But it’s how you have nerves of steel and manage to move on.”

“Armaan is such a big star, and I know it is lonely at the top for him. He didn’t have his elder brother to even confide in kyuki main uske saath kaam kar raha tha so I have to be here making songs. He also has tours and performances. We have not spent so much time together,” continued Amaal Malik.

When we talk about depression, 2020 has seen a lot of deaths due to this. One of the biggest and most unfortunate incident this year has been the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Amaal has worked with the late actor in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which compelled us to ask him about this sad event.

Amaal said, “It’s really unfortunate, and we don’t know the truth. I just feel bad for the family, and I hope they find closure and get justice. Baaki me and him were never friends but we had that beautiful moment where we have looked at each other jab edits dekh rahe the gaano ke and hum dono ke eyes me wo dreams thi. We both knew that from here, life would change. And it changed. He got all the love for M.S. Dhoni; I got my first debut solo soundtrack. So saath me, our life became beautiful. I miss him, and I am really sad and sorry that he couldn’t see the kind of madness and love people really have for him.”

