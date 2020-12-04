After maintaining a low profile for so many years, almost each and every actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now extremely active on social media. Today, we won’t be talking about the senior actors from the show, but about the young members of Tapu Sena- Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu and Nidhi Bhanushali (former Sonu).

For the unversed, Nidhi left the show last year due to personal reasons. Since then, Palak took over the character. Initially, she received mixed reactions from the viewers but eventually, everyone started loving her. On the other hand, Nidhi’s popularity hasn’t dimed a bit despite staying away from the show, and her social media popularity is a proof of that.

Both Nidhi Bhanushali and Palak Sidhwani have a decent following of 569k and 638k respectively, on Instagram. A day ago, both shared new pictures on their profiles. Speaking of Nidhi, she shared three pictures. One featured her and her pooch, one featured a beautiful scenic view of Himachal’s mountains and the last one had Nidhi along with her brother and mother. It seems Nidhi recently enjoyed a trip to the hilly areas.

Speaking of Palak Sidhwani’s latest post, she shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder dress. The young actress looked away from the camera with a gracious smile. Even her caption caught our attention as she wrote, “Of this be sure: You do not find the happy life..You make it.”

So, that’s the latest stuff from Nidhi Bhanushali and Palak Sidhwani’s side. We’re really confused about who’s slaying it with their latest posts. What do you think? Do let us know through comments.

Meanwhile, very few would be aware that Palak was a part of Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra starrer Hostages. Recently, during a chat with Mayapuri, she revealed how her role in Hostages landed her Sonu in Taarak Mehta.

Palak had a small role in the series but was praised for her performance in Hostages. Luckily, the one who selected her for the web series was also the casting director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, she was asked if she would like to be part of the sitcom. She agreed and auditioned for the role. And the rest as they say is history!

