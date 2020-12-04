A wave of shock ran down in the Bollywood and Television industry after the NCB arrested ace comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa. The Narcotics Control Bureau raided the couple’s home and found around 85 gms of drugs. Apart from them, NCB also arrested Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash. After a few days of staying in custody, all three of them were granted bail. But it looks like the trouble is not over yet.

We hear that NCB has suspended two officers who failed to show up during the case hearing. Read on to get all the details.

As per the latest report in India Today, a source has claimed that the investigating officers and the public prosecutor failed to appear during a scheduled bail hearing in two cases – Bharti Singh and Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash. Due to the now show during the hearing, Bharti, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Karishma managed to procure bail, says the report.

Karishma Prakash’s house was also raided, and NCB reportedly seized narcotics from her premises. She was granted anticipatory bail later during the final hearing, which was skipped by IO and prosecutor, as per the report.

The Narcotics Control Bureau came into action after the Enforcement Directorate reportedly found chats while probing Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Ever since then, the NCB is probing the alleged drug nexus prevailing in Bollywood.

After Bharti Singh’s arrest, several debates have sparked in the industry regarding her returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. Some reports suggest that the comedian will be dropped from the show. But, Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma have come out and taken her stand and said that they will always support Bharti.

Well, we hope that we get to see Bharti entertaining all of us super soon again.

Apart from Bharti Singh & Karishma Prakash’s arrest, the agency also questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

