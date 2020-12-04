Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer ‘OM – The Battle Within’ has begun it’s shooting just yesterday and the makers are already surprising the audiences with Aditya’s look from the film.

For the first time ever the actor is seen in such a rugged action avatar.

Along with Aditya, the charming actress Sanjana Sanghi too will be portraying a strong edgy character embracing it with her glamorous quotient in OM – The Battle Within.

Aditya showcases a magnificently ripped physique with a macho demeanour, unlike any portrayal seen from him so far! The first look includes him wearing some war ready attir with a machine gun in his hand. A face filled with rage and a chiseled body make the poster a intriguing one.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan, ‘OM -The Battle Within’ starring Aditya Roy Kapur is directed by Kapil Verma.

