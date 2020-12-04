Pathan, as one would have expected, is turning out to be a massive comeback project for Shah Rukh Khan. While the actor kick-starting the shoot for the Yash Raj Films project overshadowed every possible mainstream headline, the reports today are even more exciting. If the grapevine is to go by, Deepika Padukone, SRK and John Abraham are all set to kickstart the second schedule for the film in Abu Dhabi. Read on to know more details about this update.

Yes, you read that right. Pathan will now take off to Abu Dhabi where the team plans to shoot all significant action sequences. If you have missed the updates by chance, Shah Rukh began that shooting for the film last month. We saw him sporting long hair and visiting the YRF studios in Mumbai quite often. Not just SRK, but as per the buzz, even Deepika has shot 2 days for the film.

Now as per Bollywood Hungama, the shooting will now take place on Abu Dhabi. The schedule in the gulf country is said to be important because the whole cast of Pathan including Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham will be filming their scenes together. They will be shooting some major action sequence there. The reports say that Pathan will then fly to the UK for a comparatively small schedule in January 2021. The team will then come back to India and complete the film by July 2021.

Pathan also has a cameo by Salman Khan who will be reprising his character Tiger in the film. He has scheduled his shoot in December and January. The Bharat actor will be shooting for the YRF project for 15 days and wants to complete the film before he gets into Tiger 3. Salman will also be joined by Hrithik Roshan, as the studio plans to make a spy universe of sorts.

Talking about Deepika Padukone’s schedule for Pathan, the actor will be joining Shah Rukh Khan in mid-December to begin work again. As for John Abraham, he has allotted chunks of dates for the film. He plays the antagonist.

