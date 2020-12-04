Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s social media spat over their views on the farmer’s protest isn’t hidden from anyone. The duo is making headlines for giving each other befitting replies since yesterday. Not just that, many other celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Kubra Sait and more also lauded the singer for his tweets. Now, Punjabi rockstar Mika Singh also took to Twitter and slammed the actress. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

In his recent social media post, Mika said that he used to have immense support for Kangana but not anymore.

Advertisement

Mika Singh, on Thursday night, took to Instagram and uploaded a picture of Bilkis Bano, the Shaheen Bagh dadi whom Kangana Ranaut mocked in her previous tweet. In the caption of his post, the Hasina Pagal Deewani singer wrote, “I used to have immense respect for @kanganaranaut , I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any ettiquete then apologise. Shame on you.. #farmers.” Take a look at the post here.

Check out Mika Singh’s post on Kangana Ranaut below:

Mika’s post went viral in no time and people started showing their support to the singer’s statement in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Mai wi boht respect karda ci but now i feel that ki kis kannjar nu support karda ci mai i was so dumb.”

Another user expressed, “Mujhe toh pata hi tha ki ye aurat publicity ke lye hi susant ka mudda utha rahi the.”

A third user commented, “What rubbish Kangana Ranaut 😡🤬🤬 zaruri nahi agar ek bar sacche hogye to har bar hoge 🤬🤬 stop all your nonsense talks.”

Well, what’s your take on Mika Singh’s post for Kangana Ranaut? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

Must Read: Justin Bieber Calls Out Troll Who Asked Selena Gomez Fans To Attack Hailey Bieber!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube