A while ago, Kangana Ranaut tweeted on Bilkis Bano popularly known as Shaheen Bagh’s Dadi and it didn’t go well with the netizens and a lot of fellow celebrities in the entertainment industry. The Manikarnika actress has been sent a legal notice by a lawyer in Punjab.

For those of you who don’t know who Dadi is, she is the same old woman who was protesting in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood for Citizenship Amendment Bill and was later featured in Times Magazine list of The 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

On November 29, 2020, according to Times Now, Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “Ha ha ha, she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian…And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani journos have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.”

Ever since then there has been a lot of criticism around Kangana’s tweet on farmers’ protests from all across the country. Celebrities like Himanshi Khurana and Prince Narula also slammed the Manikarnika actress.

The legal notice has been sent by a lawyer in Punjab’s Zirakpur town and has demanded an apology from Kangana Ranaut within seven days.

The notice read, “It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady. Her name is Maninder Kaur and she belongs to village Bahadur Garh. By tweeting in such a manner, the same also points out that the protest which is being conducted by the farmers is being conducted by bringing people on rent.”

Dadi of Shaheen Bagh had come to support farmers protesting in Delhi and said, “I am here to support the farmers. They supported us during the protests in Shaheen Bagh, and now we are here for them. We urge the government to roll back the new farm laws.”

