Heartthrob of the nation Varun Dhawan is going to reveal a very special secret to the audience tomorrow. Recently, he took to his Instagram story to inform the audience about it, and has left us all wondering who is he talking about.

Check out the video here –

Is Varun hitting towards getting married to his rumored girlfriend Natasha? Or is the surprise something else, guess we’ll have to wait till tomorrow to find out.

Ever since the trailer of his forthcoming film, ‘Coolie No.1’ released, Varun has been garnering a lot of praises and appreciation for his ‘Coolie’ avatar and the sizzling chemistry with Sara Ali Khan.

The movie will be released on 25th December on Amazon Prime Video.

How excited are you for Varun Dhawan‘s big announcement? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

