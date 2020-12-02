Nakuul Mehta is known for his stunning looks and witty sense of humour. The actor along with Saiyami Kher appeared on comedian Sorabh Pant’s YouTube channel. Since both actors are cricket fans, the actors have spoken on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Read the scoop to know more.

If you are a cricket fan, you must be upset about Rohit Sharma’s injury and him not being a part of the team for the Australia tour.

Saiyami Kher expressed her opinion on the matter and said, “I’ve had a lot of free time. I would love to a call operator between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to get Rohit on that flight. But nobody has given me that job. So if anyone from BCCI is listening, I’m happy to patch in calls for you all and for the team.”

Nakuul Mehta supported Saiyami Kher and added, “The other day Saiyami and I were having a chat and we both were venting out. It was a kind of conversation we can’t have on a public platform. It was about how it is easier for two lovers to have a conversation with each other. These are the best cricketers we have in the country and probably the world. It’s so sad that no one knows what’s happening.”

Saiyami Kher also addressed that people are fighting on her tweets. She said, “I’m trying to understand what the tactic could be. I’m completely confused. I tweeted the other day and there were lots of opposing fans and lots of Rohit Sharma fans. There was a lot of gali-galoch on my Twitter which generally doesn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Saiyami Kher’s Chocked, Nakuul Mehta had praised the actress on Twitter. The actor wrote, “@anuragkashyap72 ‘s #Choked sucked me right in & kept me riveted. An absolute Desert storm ‘ish knock by @SaiyamiKher, literally in the form of her life and to think of it she has just really started and the beautiful and very original @roshanmathew22 @NetflixIndia.”

