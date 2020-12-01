Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 is exactly what was missing on the OTT medium too all these months, i.e. an out and out entertainer that brings on entire family audience together. Whether it is theaters or the satellite world or the OTT medium, a film manages to achieve a blockbuster if, and only if, there is good enough entertainment quotient out there that can unite an entire family. Earlier this year it was seen with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and later Baaghi 3 also promised to cover the distance before its run was curtailed due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Well, if the promo of Coolie No 1 is any indication, this is practically the sort of film that can just be watched with the entire family but also has the potential to bring them all together to theaters.

Advertisement

The reasons are aplenty.

To begin with, it is directed by the man for whom this is his 45th release. For someone who started his career back in the 80s and is still one of the select few relevant directors around, David Dhawan pretty much boasts of the kind of success ratio that Rohit Shetty could well be striving for in the current times. The 65 year old has traditionally delivered super successes with Govinda, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. In the recent times, he has made two films with son Varun Dhawan, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, both emerging as hits.

Now it is expected that a hat-trick is in the making with the remake of one of his most loved films, Coolie No. 1. The Govinda starrer was a massive success back in 1995 and the laugh-a-second promo is conveying it loud and clear that the remake is being faithful to the original.

Then there is Varun Dhawan who seems to be having the time of his life bringing on his comic side to display with this film. Of late, he did a few films where he couldn’t quite bring on his much-loved masala side [October, Sui Dhaaga, Kalank]. With Coolie No. 1, he is clearly in a zone where he has been adored by the audiences in the past well.

This is where one wonders if the makers [Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh] would be able to work it out with their OTT partner Amazon Prime to give Coolie No. 1 a simultaneous release in theaters as well. Honestly, everyone just deserves it, most importantly the audiences. For those who have been stuck for long at home and have been deprived of the big screen entertainment, especially with all the family members, Coolie No. 1 seems just the right kind of opportunity for a getaway.

Theaters are finally open but unfortunately there is not much content out there to be put on the big screen. While OTT does have a lot of offerings in the coming weeks [Durgamati, Torbaaz], the only film which has been planned for theatrical release is Indoo Ki Jawaani. There is Tenet as well but it’s a Hollywood flick and again for the niche audience. However, for a larger audience base, it’s a film like Coolie No. 1 that promises wholesome entertainment.

There has been a buzz in the industry circles that the entertainer with Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady could well make its way into the single screens at least. That’s because the multiplexes continue to have an embargo over films which are premiering on the OTT first. On the other hand Amazon Prime too could well want to have an entire share to their name, given the hype that Coolie No. 1 is expected to generate en route its 25th December premier. However, one can just hope that a mid way solution is arrived at which results in win-win.

For audience, there couldn’t have been a better bet this winter. Given the fact that both Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as well as Baaghi 3 have shown that films can do well in theaters as well as satellite medium, one just hopes that Coolie No. 1 too is out to regale one and all across platforms.

Now that would indeed be something to celebrate after all!

Must Read: When Sara Ali Khan Called Kareena Kapoor ‘Aunty’; Father Saif Ali Khan’s Reaction Was Hilarious!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube