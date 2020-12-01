Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor but a true visionary and entrepreneur. Yes, it’s the very same fact that makes him stand apart from others. Other than acting, SRK has been actively indulged in his other activities and businesses. Speaking of sports, Khan has successfully penetrated Cricketing territory by investing for Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League and Trinbago Knight Riders in Caribbean Knight Riders. Now, he is making noises in Hollywood too.

Yes, you guessed that right! SRK has bought a new Cricket team in Hollywood i.e. Los Angeles. It is learnt that Major Cricket League to be launched very soon, which will be played in the US. The league will comprise of six teams- New York, San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago, Dallas and LA.

Continuing the pattern of naming his teams, Shah Rukh Khan has coined LA Knight Riders as his latest team. As per Mumbai Mirror, the actor has an association with American Cricket Enterprise, which will be organising the league. The league will kickstart in summer 2020. Considering ICC’s efforts to explore the US market, this is said to be a wise decision by Khan.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan is nowadays grabbing headlines due to his work on YRF’s Pathan. Even though an official announcement is awaited, the shooting of the film is now a ‘well known’ secret. On a couple of occasions, he has been spotted with his new long-haired look, which he is donning for the action thriller.

Along with Khan, Pathan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone is key roles. It is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Not just Pathan but Shah Rukh will also be part of Rajkumar’s Hirani. Reportedly, the film is witnessing a delay. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon are working on the second half of the script. A source told the portal, “Rajkumar Hirani and his writing partner, Kanika Dhillon, have been working on the script and after writing down multiple drafts, they felt that the second half isn’t really on par with their expectations. And hence, they have gone back to the drawing board, re-writing the entire second half of the film.”

