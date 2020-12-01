Bigg Boss 14 witnessed an intense episode yesterday. The housemates were given a task to reveal secrets about themselves. One of them could get the chance to snatch the immunity stone from Rubina Dilaik. It was Eijaz Khan who won the task, but Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin amongst others left everyone baffled with their revelations too. Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Rubina won the immunity stone when she impressed the guest judge, Farah Khan. The makers brought a twist for the housemates when they were given the task to snatch immunity. It was then that Eijaz revealed that he was molested as a child after apologizing his father for hiding it from him.

Eijaz Khan said, “Mujhe touch se isliye problem hai kyuki bachpan me I was molested..aur ye baat mai bhool chukka tha lekin 5 saal pehle anger issues k therapy me ye baat upar aayi, mai sharminda nahi hoo kyuki wo meri galti nahi thi. Papa, I am sorry. I am sorry ki aapke saath abi tak maine ye share nahi kiya ((I have a problem with touch as I was molested as a child. I had forgotten this and it surfaced only five years ago during therapy for anger management. Papa, I am sorry I never shared this with you).

Apart from Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin too left Bigg Boss 14 viewers shocked. She spoke about rejections and once trying to commit suicide. “Main jin bhi auditions pe gayi, baar baar reject hoti thi hamesha. Main haar maan gayi thi, ke shayad main kuch kar hi nahi sakti, main iss layak hi nahi hoon. (All the auditions that I went for, I was rejected. I would always be rejected in auditions. I had given up, thinking that I am worthless). I tried ending my life with an overdose of random medicines but I realized the life I so important and I should not have given up.”

Previously, it was Rubina Dilaik who opened up about her trouble in marriage with Abhinav Kohli.

