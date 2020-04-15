Box Office: With Baaghi 3-Angrezi Medium’s 108 Crores, 2020 Scores 3rd Lowest March Of The Decade!

Box Office: We all know how’s the current condition of the Indian box office with theatres observing strict shutdown. All thanks to coronavirus pandemic, March of 2020 is one of the lowest of the decade (from 2011). Due to the closure of cinema halls, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi got postpone and the remaining releases- Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 and Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, brought a cumulative collection of 107.80 i.e. approx 108 crores.

With 107.80 crores, March of 2020 is the 3rd lowest March in the decade. The highest ever collection came in last year with 369.72 crores.

Take a look below:

1) 2019- 369.72 crores

Sonchiriya (06.60 crores), Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), Badla (88.02 crores), Kesari (153 crores), Notebook (03.65 crores) and Junglee (24.30 crores).

2) 2018- 360.70 crores

Pari (24.65 crores), 3 Storeys (02.25 crores), Dil Juunglee (01.05 crores), Hate Story 4 (20.04 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Hichki (46.17 crores) and Baaghi 2 (165 crores).

3) 2017- 216.24 crores

Commando 2 (24.90 crores), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores), Machine (03.12 crores), Aa Gaya Hero (01.30 crores), Trapped (02.82 crores), Phillauri (28.40 crores), Anaarkali Of Aarah (01.10 crores), Naam Shabana (36.50 crores) and Poorna (01.50 crores).

4) 2014- 158.80 crores

Gulaab Gang (14.30 crores), Total Siyapaa (6 crores), Queen (61 crores), Bewakoofiyaan (14 crores), Ragini MMS 2 (47 crores), O Teri (3.75 crores), Dishkiyaaon (6 crores) and Youngistaan (6.75 crores).

5) 2016- 151.59 crores

Jai Gangaajal (38 crores), Teraa Surroor (14.15 crores), Kapoor And Sons (73.03 crores) and Rocky Handsome (26.41 crores).

6) 2013- 148.75 crores

I Me Aur Main (9 crores), The Attacks Of 26/11 (11.50 crores), Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (19 crores), 3G (5.75 crores), Jolly LLB (32 crores), Mere Dad Ki Maruti (12.50 crores), Rangrezz (6 crores), Aatma (8 crores) and Himmatwala (45 crores).

7) 2012- 139.74 crores

Paan Singh Tomar (15.09 crores), London Paris New York (7.02 crores), Chaar Din Ki Chandni (5.06 crores), Kahaani (59.26 crores), Agent Vinod (44.06 crores) and Blood Money (9.25 crores).

8) 2020- 107.80 crores

Baaghi 3 (97.32 crores) and Angrezi Medium (10.48 crores)

9) 2015- 55.10 crores

Dirty Politics (7 crores), NH10 (32.10 crores), Dilliwaali Zaalim Girlfriend (2.50 crores) and Hunterrr (13.50 crores).

10) 2011- Nil (no notable releases)

