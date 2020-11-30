Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold nature. The Manikarnika actress openly expresses her views on each and every subject. The latest post is regarding the controversial Farmer’s Bill 2020 and the protests on-going all across Punjab and Haryana. The one who doesn’t agree and is calling out the Bollywood actress is Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kangana began speaking on the row when she alleged an old lady was sold at Rs. 100 to be a part of these protests. Sharing an image of the old lady, Ranaut wrote, “haha she’s the same dadi who featured in the Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian… And she’s available in 100 rupees. Pakistani journo’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.”

Advertisement

Just not that, in another tweet, Kangana Ranaut slammed a protestor in another tweet and claimed those to be anti-national elements. This hasn’t gone well with Himanshi Khurana who called out the actress for creating a mess.

Kangana Ranaut this time had written, “Shame….. in the name of farmers har koi apni rotiyaan sek raha hai, hopefully government won’t allow anti national elements to take advantage and create another Shaheen Baag riots for blood thirsty vultures and tukde gang…” Himanshi Khurana left a strong response to this.

The Bigg Boss 13 beauty took to her Instagram story and shared Kangana’s tweet. She slammed, “Oh she’s spokesperson now… baat ko galt angle dena inse sikhe koi… taki kal koye log kuch kare pehle se hi logo me reason faila dia ki kyu riot honge… smart. N naa pehli government se Punjabi khush the na ab agar hamare CM sahab ake kuch karte toh khud thand me sarko pe na nikalte.”

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s post below:

We wonder if Kangana Ranaut will react to the Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s post.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates!

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Speaks To Salman Khan About Husband Rohanpreet Singh: “Main Unki Deewani Ho Gayi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube