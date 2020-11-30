Kapil Sharma is one of the best comedians India ever had. His journey from Laughter Challenge to Comedy Circus, cut to The Kapil Sharma Show is simply amazing. One of the qualities of him is often appreciated by many is that how well the 39-years-old responds spontaneously. One such instance was recently witnessed when he pulled a leg of his friend and co-actor, Chandan Prabhakar.

For the unversed, Kapil and Chandan have been friends since the days of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show. From then onwards, both have worked together on several occasions. They have also shared the same stage of Comedy Circus show, from where Kapil started penetrating amongst masses.

During the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian and host graced two veterans of Bollywood, Chunky Pandey and Shakti Kapoor. As expected the episode was truly a laugh riot as both the actors pulled legs of each other and shared some interesting anecdotes. We even saw, Shakti giving ‘gyaan’ of women to our beloved comedian.

With all the fun around, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakraborty enter the set as Devdas and Paro. When Kapil Sharma tries to mock Chandan, he replies to Kapil saying that it’s a costume drama. After Chandan’s reply, the ace comedian strikes back as he makes fun and questions his friend by asking “Then when you were called in Comedy Circus, why did you leave after five episodes?”

Now, that’s Kapil at his spontaneous best!

Meanwhile, Kapil’s co-actor Bharti Singh was recently sent to custodial jail after cannabis was found by NCB at her residence/ office. The social media user decided to compare the two comedians and alleged that they’re both dealing with drugs. A troll took to Twitter and wrote to Kapil Sharma, “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi ..drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs @KapilSharmaK9. (What happened to Bharti? Until she got caught, she said she did not take any drugs. I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you claim you don’t consume drugs).” As expected, Kapil struck back with a quirky reply. He wrote, “Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits).”

