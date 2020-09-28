The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar Makes A Comeback, Comedian Asks “How Dare You Enter A Live Show?"

The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most loved comedy shows on Indian Television. Kapil Sharma started with his own comedy show, Comedy Nights With Kapil with his core team consisting of Sunil Gover, Ali Asgar, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and others. Fans loved their camaraderie, and they were indeed entertained with this team. After this, the same team started with The Kapil Sharma Show season 1. But, eventually, due to the brawl between Kapil and Sunil, this team dissolved and the show as well.

Chandan stayed with Kapil even after Sunil and Ali quit. But, he was dropped in the second season for reasons unknown. He also enjoys a massive fan following and fans love his comic timing. His presence in the show only adds on to the entertainment quotient. As much as fans were disappointed, even Kapil was disheartened. But we have good news for you.

Chandan Prabhakar has re-entered The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes! You heard it right. The episode of the show starts with Baccha Yadav making an entry on stage and telling Archana Puran Singh to switch off Instagram as the show is on. He then informs everyone that he is looking out for a groom for his saali (sister-in-law). Soon, Titli and Sapna also joined him and, they make everyone laugh loud with their jokes on saali (Bhuri). Kapil Sharma and Bhuri also join them on stage and call Sapna 12 by 12 ki aurat. Bhuri and Kapil get into an argument.

Just then Chandan aka Chandu who was on a break enters the show and everyone gets shocked seeing him. Kapil asks him how dare he enters a live show. They pull his leg and pass some really funny jokes when he says he was stuck in the US. Chandu tries a lot to convince them that now he has become a celebrity, but they still roast him. He asks for a celebrity treatment, but they all pull his leg one by one.

We are sure that Chandan Prabhakar’s entry will surely add a lot of entertainment in the show. Even the team seems to be loving this addition, and their jovial banter is proof of this. What do you think about this?

