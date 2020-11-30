A lot is being said about Bharti Singh ever since she was arrested by the NCB in connection with drugs. She along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is currently out on bail. But what grabbed eyeballs were the reports that stated that the comedian has been ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show. Post Kiku Sharda, now Krushna Abhishek is reacting to it all. Below are all the details you need.

For the unversed, rumours have been rife that Bharti has been made to exit TKSS. It was owing to all the backlash she faced after the NCB row. Reports further suggested that host Kapil was totally against the decision, but it was the channel who took the call. Kiku Sharda had yesterday revealed that he has no idea about anything as such.

Now, Krushna Abhishek has refuted the rumours as well. In a conversation with Times Of India, The Kapil Sharma Show co-star said, “Bilkul aisa nahi hai (Not at all). I haven’t heard of any such discussion or development from the channel’s end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti Singh. She should get back to work. Jo ho gaya woh ho gaya (Whatever has happened, has happened). We stand by Bharti and both Kapil (Sharma) and I are with her. She has my unconditional support.”

If one remembers, Raju Srivastava recently opened about Bharti Singh’s arrest and suggested her along with Shraddha Kapoor and others to do yoga. He also made some startling statements mentioning how Bharti and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have disappointed their fans.

To this, Krushna Abhishek reacted saying, “Raju Srivastava ne toh bohot hi bakwaas ki hai. What he said was shocking. Usne lifetime ke liye relationship kharaab kar liya hai sabke saath. Poori team hamaari naraaz hai usse for the comment he made (Raju has spoken utter nonsense. He has shocked everyone and has spoilt relation with everyone. Entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show is very upset with him).

Krushna also mentioned how Bharti has always had his back through thick and thin. So, he will be supporting his favourite as well.

