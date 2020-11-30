Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14 and has been creating a lot of noise. Be it her latest rift with Rahul Vaidya or Jasmin Bhasin, she’s a lone wolf and that has been hidden from none. The actress in an upcoming episode has confessed that she was about to divorce Abhinav Shukla and November was the month to make the ultimate decision. Read on for all the unexpected revelations.

It all began as Bigg Boss gave a huge opportunity to the contestant to grab the ‘immunity stone’ from Rubina. For the unversed, the actress had won the stone after impressing Farah Khan. However, to gain something, you’ve to lose something as well. The makers gave opportunities to the co-contestants to snatch the stone.

But for that, Bigg Boss 14 creators asked the housemates to reveal something unknown and private about them. During the preview of the upcoming episode, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli could be seen crying and apologizing to their fathers for revealing their secrets on national television. As for Rubina Dilaik, she let out the most secretive details about her marriage with Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik confessed that she and Abhinav Shukla were on the verge to file a divorce. The couple gave each other time till November of this year. In fact, that is the sole reason both of them entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, to give each another last chance. “We said yes to Bigg Boss as we gave each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we didn’t participate together, we would not stay together,” revealed the actress.

While the details of it will be revealed only in today’s episode, Abhinav was not happy about Rubina’s revelation. The actor in the promo could be seen expressing his disappointment. He was worried about the fact that such private details would now be flashing on news channels and will be all over the media now.

Only time will now tell if this proves out beneficial for Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s relationship or not. Also, it is to be seen if she manages to keep the infinity stone to herself. Only time will tell.

