It’s a known fact that Farmers from Punjab and Harayana are together protesting against the Farmers Bill 2020. While the government says it’s in in the favour of farmers, it has also been criticised for being totally opposite of it. As the protests continue in Delhi, the farmers have been called ‘Terrorists’ and ‘Khalistani’. Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter and slammed an old lady in protests by calling her fake. She also said that she is sold in 100 rupees.

However, a Punjabi Sufi singer Kanwar Grewal has reacted to Kangana’s tweets and has asked to seek the forgiveness of God for saying this. In a video which has been shared by a Punjabi actor Dheeraj Kumar, Kanwar can be seen as saying that he will not use bad words against Kangana because his Gurus have taught him to consider every younger and elder girl like a sister.

Without taking the name of Kangana, Kanwar said that God has blessed her with abundance but she should seek light from the almighty now. He also said that she should ask for forgiveness from God. Watch the video below:

Kanwar Grewal just like many other Punjabi artists and farmers has been a part of the protests going on currently.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has deleted the tweet but the screenshots are going viral on Twitter.

This is a false claim by @KanganaTeam. She has now deleted her tweet. Do not forget how she’s using her position to pull down and discredit those who are not privileged, and fighting for their rights. She is EXACTLY what she claims to be fighting against. pic.twitter.com/h1huGvf9Ki — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) November 28, 2020

Recently in an unexpected development, Kangana Ranaut called her rumoured ex-boyfriends Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi kind souls.

Kangana used the adjectives while talking about her recent experience with the government of Maharashtra.

The actress tweeted: “The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls… I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much.”

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet comes in reaction to a news piece talking about Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reacting to the Bombay High Court setting aside BMC notices to the actress.

