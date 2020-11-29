Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are gearing up for their big day and the wedding festivities have already begun. The significant ritual of Tilak ceremony took place on Friday, which marks the official start to the ceremonies. Unseen pictures are now out and which also feature parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa. Below are all the details you need.

Koimoi exclusively informed fans yesterday that Aditya and Shweta have finalized their wedding reception for 2nd December. Udit Narayan exclusively spoke to us and revealed that the family has also invited PM Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Amidst it all, pictures of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal from the Tilak ceremony are going viral. The Indian Idol host could be seen dressed in a peacock green sherwani. On the other hand, Shweta wore a saffron-coloured lehenga. She kept her look minimal with a choker necklace and traditional bangles.

Parents Udit Narayan and wife Deepa were seen dressed in orange and pink traditional attire. They even posed with the Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal on the stage as they blessed them. A couple of more pictures witnesses the couple in a romantic pose, while another shows them posing with their close friends.

Check out the pictures below:

Yesterday, Udit Narayan spoke to us and revealed details on Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding reception.

“The preparations are going on. It will be a temple wedding followed by a reception on December 2. The reception will be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, however, we are yet to lock the final venue,” informed Senior Narayan.

“We have been a part of this industry for so many years now, how can we not invite them? Haan yeh alag baat hai ki Corona hai, aur bade bade log nahin aaye toh keh nahin sakte. Lekin humne apni taraf se koi kasar nahin rakha hai. We have sent invitations to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Amitabh Bachchan ji as well,” added Udit Narayan.

