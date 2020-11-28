Many B-Town celebrities got married in 2020. Beginning with Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, other couples who tied the knot this year included Manish Raisinghani and Sangeita Chauhaan, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu and most recently, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Now, another much-in-love couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are gearing up for their temple wedding on December 1.

Koimoi exclusively spoke to Aditya’s singer-father Udit Narayan who revealed more details about his son’s wedding, and the following reception. “The preparations are going on. It will be a temple wedding followed by a reception on December 2. The reception will be held at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, however, we are yet to lock the final venue,” informs Senior Narayan.

When asked if he has invited his friends and colleagues from the film industry, here’s what Udit Narayan said. “We have been a part of this industry for so many years now, how can we not invite them? Haan yeh alag baat hai ki Corona hai, aur bade bade log nahin aaye toh keh nahin sakte. Lekin humne apni taraf se koi kasar nahin rakha hai. We have sent invitations to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Amitabh Bachchan ji as well,” adds the proud father.

Udit Narayan adds that he is very happy and excited for Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding. “A small Tilak ceremony was held yesterday among the families and today, we are resting. My wedding too had happened in a temple, tab humare paas toh logon ko khilane ke paise bhi nahin the. But we have left no stone unturned for Adi’s wedding. There will be a small Sangeet ceremony too with a few friends in attendance,” concludes the celebrated singer.

While speaking to the Times of India earlier, Aditya had informed that he had met his lady love on the sets of Vikram Bhatt’s 2010 horror film, Shaapit. They hit it off instantly, and Adi realised that he was head-over-heels in love with her. “Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’ because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soul mate in her,” Aditya had said.

