After showing her sensuous moves in Badshah’s DJ Waley Babu song, there’s no looking back for Natasa Stankovic. Post making an impact in Bollywood and fetching a loyal fan following, the Serbian model and actress decided to settle down with flamboyant Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya.

Advertisement

The duo surprised their fans by announcing the engagement in January this year and tied a knot during the pandemic. As of now, both are blessed with a son, Agastya, who born in July. During the pregnancy phase, we saw Natasa flaunting her baby bump and slaying it all the way through. Also, just like every other mother of a newborn, she too had put on some extra kilos. But now, after the delivery, she is back in her sensuous avatar, which she is known for.

Advertisement

Recently, Natasa Stankovic shared a boomerang of a mirror selfie and surprised her fans. She looked fit as ever in it. She captioned it as, “Some of you have asked me how have a lost weight after pregnancy. As I’m not someone who does gym or any heavy training I guess I can only thank to my good genes and a healthy food.”

Also, just a couple of days of ago, Natasa Stankovic shared a video in which she is holding her son and shaking a leg on the tunes of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s Jai Jai Shivshankar. By taking a look, it’s really hard to believe that she had those extra kilos a few months back. Yummy mummy for a reason!

For the unversed, Natasa and Hardik Pandik welcomed their baby boy on July 30. Pandya had announced the news on Twitter with this post: “We are blessed with our baby boy.” It was posted with the picture of the baby’s hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara.”

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on social media. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Must Read: Text

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube