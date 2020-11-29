On each day, we are getting some important update regarding Prabhas starrer Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial is said to be made on a grand scale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned. With the latest developments that are flowing in, one thing is for sure that the film is a sure-shot blockbuster.

Advertisement

As far as one knows, this magnum opus is all set to go on floors in January 2021. With roughly one month in hand, the casting process is in a full swing. A couple of days ago, we learnt that Angad Bedi has been roped in to play Saif Ali Khan aka Lankesh’s eldest son, Meghnad. Then it was yesterday, reports of Kriti Sanon joining the project as Sita went viral. Now, the latest breaking piece is about the actor who’ll be playing Laxman i.e. brother of Prabhas’ Ram.

Advertisement

As per the insider’s report, it’s Sunny Singh of Pyaar Ka Punchnaama 2 fame, who has joined Adipurush as Laxman. If reports are to be believed, the actor gave a nod as soon as he was approached and expressed his excitement to work with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Now, that’s a career-defining role for our Punchnama boy!

As of now, only Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are officially the part of Adipurush. The names of others are yet to be announced.

Om Raut, who gave the biggest hit of 2020 with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is ready to introduce never before seen filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. He is planning to design this magnum opus as one of the biggest Indian films ever made.

Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022. With arrival slated on 11th of August 2022 (Thursday), the film will be enjoying an extended weekend of 5 days with Independence day on Monday. Now, that’s really a golden window for the film to bring it on some serious money. It will go on floors by January 2021. Taking to the official Twitter handle, T-Series wrote, “Starring Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant, Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta & 3 Other Ex-Contestants To Enter As ‘Housemates’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube