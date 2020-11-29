Music Composed Wajid Khan passed away 5 months ago due to cardiac arrest. The musician’s death shattered his family, friends and the film industry. A lot of people are still trying to accept the truth that he is no longer with them. Now, the late musician-singer’s wife Kamalrukh Khan opened up about being harassed by her in-laws to convert to Islam.

Kamalrukh Khan took to her Instagram page to share her story. The first pic reads, “My first hand account of life and an inter-caste marriage. #Anti-conversion.” She further starts narrating what exactly has been happening with her. She revealed that they were in a relationship for 10 years before they decided to get married.

Wajid Khan’s wife writes, “I am Parsi and he was Muslim. We were what you would call “college sweethearts”. Eventually, when we did get married, we married for love under the Special Marriages Act (an act that upholds the right to practice one’s own religion post marriage). I want to share my ordeal and my experience in an inter-caste marriage – that in this day and age, a woman can face such prejudice, suffering and discrimination in the name of religion is a complete shame…and an eye-opener.”

Kamalrukh Khan further wrote, “My simple Parsi upbringing was very democratic in its value system. However, post marriage, this same independence, education and democratic value system was the biggest problem for my husband’s family. An educated, thinking, independent woman with an opinion was just not acceptable. And resisting the pressures of conversion was sacrilege.”

She mentioned that she always respected and participated in all faiths. Wajid Khan’s wife wrote, “But my resistant to convert to Islam drastically widened the divide between me and my husband, making it toxic enough to destroy our relationship as husband and wife, and his ability to be a present father to our kids. My dignity and self-respect did not permit me to bend backwards for him and his family, by converting to Islam.”

One of the paras in Kamalrukh Khan’s posts reads, “The harassment from his family continues. I stand fighting for the rights and inheritance of my children which have been usurped by them. All this because of their hatred against me for not converting to Islam. Such deep-rooted hatred that even the death of a loved one could not move.”

She concluded the post by writing, “All religions are the path to the divine. Live and let live should be the only religion we all practice.”

Read the post below:

So far, no one from Wajid Khan’s family has reacted to her claims.

