Since November 21, comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been grabbing headlines. The duo got tangled in the drug case which the NCB is currently investigating. The husband-wife were even arrested for the same and were sent to 14 days judicial custody. However, they were granted bail on November 23.

Bharti and Haarsh were arrested for the possession of drugs when NCB raided their Versoa house. Post their arrest, the actress-comedienne was sent to Kalyan Jail and her husband was kept at Taloja prison. The couple was granted bail on a bond of Rs 15,000.

After being granted the bail, Bharti Singh posted on her social media after quite a long time. On her Instagram stories, she revealed that she is now back to work. In her first story, there’s a pic of Lord Ganesha’s statue. It has folded hand emoji and Ganpati aarti is played in the background.

The second pic features Bharti Singh along with her Funhit Mein Jaari co-stars Mubeen Saudagar and Krushna Abhishek. It seems like a fun segment as Singh is wearing a saree and has funny expressions on her face. Mubeen also shared another pic which features her along with other cast members from the show.

As reported by News Track Live, Bharti will also resume The Kapil Sharma Show shooting soon. There were speculations that she will leave TKSS due to drugs trouble. However, that’s doesn’t seem to be the case.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Kapil Sharma was trolled due to Bharti Singh’s arrest in the drugs case. A troll tweeted to Sharma, “Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi ..drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs @KapilSharmaK9. (What happened to Bharti? Until she got caught, she said she did not take any drugs. I think it is the same case with you. Until you get caught, you claim you don’t consume drugs)”.

To this, The Kapil Sharma Show responded, “Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits).”

