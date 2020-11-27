Kapil Sharma is easily the most popular comedian in India right now. The Kapil Sharma Show led by the comedian is enjoyed by people all over the country. And not just common people, many big Bollywood and cricket celebs have also opened up about how they love watching the comedy show.

However a lot of times we see comparisons of Kapil Sharma with other stand up comedians who are mostly popular on YouTube and social media. A section of netizens feels their comedy is superior to Kapil.

While it’s an ongoing debate, famous YouTube stand-up comedian Vipul Goel has gone all out and has praised Kapil Sharma. The TVF Humorously Yours actor, Vipul spoke at Chalchitra Talks and said that there is no comparison between Kapil and other YouTube stand up comedians. He said that he has been consistently making people laugh since the last 8 years while adding that the amount of content they give in a year, Kapil gives in a week.

Vipul Goel also talks about how the TV comedy format is totally different from that of YouTube. Praising Kapil he said that he has to keep a lot of things in mind which they don’t have to. Watch the video below:

Kiku Sharda who is also a major part of The Kapil Sharma Show took to Twitter and appreciated Vipul for his words. “So apt. Well said” Kiku wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, singer Oye Kunaal recently revealed that he has Kapil Sharma’s name inked on his right arm. Sharing the reason behind the love and respect Oye Kunaal has for Kapil, he said: “There was a phase in my life when my father was suffering from a lot of health issues. I had never seen my father so ill before that. Right now he is fit and fine. At that time the atmosphere in my house was very grim and dark. So, in an atmosphere where people were not talking to each other with ease in the house, Kapil Sharma’s show used to be on television.”

“We used to watch his shows, the re-runs. His shows kept going on and the atmosphere in the house started changing. With his show’s laughter, positivity started returning in the household. By that time my father also started responding to the medicines. And I never knew at that time that I would meet Kapil paaji. I wanted to tattoo his name but never really got it,” he added.

