The year of 2020 has been a nightmare due to corona pandemic and has left everyone in isolation. But the very same reason has been a blessing in disguise for those who are in a relationship. We have seen several couples coming closer than ever and spending quality time. Also, many have tied a knot. Now, there’s one exciting update about television star Shaheer Sheikh and his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor.

One of the most talked-about lovebirds, Shaheer and the head of Ekta Kapoor‘s Balaji Telefilms’ Films division, Ruchikaa, are now officially husband and wife. The couple tied a knot in a court marriage amid the pandemic conditions, a few days back.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are now planning a traditional wedding in the month of June, as the corona situation is expected to settle down a bit till then. The couple first met Sheikh’s parents in Jammu and in Mumbai, at Ruchikaa’s house, another ceremony took place.

We wish newlywed Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor a very happy married life!

Meanwhile, speaking about Ruchikaa, Shaheer had shared that they are friends first and the key to their relationship is transparency.

“Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her,” the actor said while talking to DNA.

Just a few days back, Shaheer Sheikh shared a lovely picture holding Ruchikaa’s hand with the diamond ring on her ring finger announcing their engagement. While posting the picture of Ruchikaa’s hand with the engagement ring, Shaheer wrote, “TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..#ikigai”. Also, the diamond studed ring is so pretty that we cannot take our eyes off it.

Are you excited by Shaheer and Ruchikaa’s marriage news? Share with us through comments.

