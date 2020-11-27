5 years into the Industry and Vicky Kaushal has already tasted fame and success. The actor delivered a breakthrough performance with Masaan (2015). But what rose him to unprecedented fame was Aditya Dhar directed Uri: The Surgical Strike. The director-actor duo is collaborating again for The Immortal Ashwatthama. The latest update suggests Sara Ali Khan has been roped in as the leading lady. Read on for all the details.

For the unversed, the film is a three-part superhero franchise and will witness Vicky in a never-seen-before avatar. Adding to all the positives is the news of Sara joining the film as the leading lady. It will indeed be a fresh pairing and the most exciting part is that the Love Aaj Kal actress has a meaty role for herself.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror claims that Sara Ali Khan is all set to sign the Vicky Kaushal led film in the next fortnight. “Sara’s character has an interesting mythological arc to it. She is expected to sign within a fortnight and will start prepping from early next year,” shares the source.

Furthermore, it is being said that the project is all set to go on floors in April 2021. While a lot has been delayed in Bollywood owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Vicky Kaushal and The Immortal Ashwatthama makers spent the period working on pre-production.

It is said that the Aditya Dhar directorial will be shot over a span of 80-90 days. Locations such as Japan, India, Greece have been finalized in order to ensure a visual treat for fans. “It will be shot over a span of 80-90 days at multiple locations in India and abroad such as Greece, New Zealand, Japan, and Namibia, with plenty of time devoted to post-production as it will have a lot of visual effects for which Aditya has been collaborating with studios in the West,” added the source.

The report further adds that Vicky Kaushal’s character will be based on Guru Dronacharya and Kripi’s son but will be set in modern times.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress also has Atrangi Re in the kitty alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

