Actress Nidhi Singh, who was recently seen in PariWar, considers herself fortunate to be able to work amid pandemic. The actress opened up about the same during a recent conversation.

The Permanent Roommates actress also opened up about her experience working on the show and called it like “going back to school”.

Nidhi Singh told IANS, “I am lucky that I got busy with projects during the pandemic. I consider it as a blessing in disguise because if our mind is busy, half of our stress automatically disappears. I thank God for everything. It’s not easy to live amid such crucial times.”

PariWar is a six-part series set against the backdrop of Allahabad and follows the life of Kashiram Narayan, a 68-year-old patron, and his estranged family members who are squabbling for their ancestral land. Besides Nidhi Singh, the show also features Gajraj Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz.

“I was surrounded by such talented actors. From Gajraj ji to Ranvir Shorey, everyone is so good at their craft. I have learnt so much from them. It was a great opportunity to hone my skills on the set and give my best,” Nidhi Singh said.

Nidhi Singh also featured in Dark 7 White alongside Sumeet Vyas, Jatin Sarna, Monica Chaudhary, Taniya Kalra, Kunj Anand, and Rachit Bahal. The show releases on November 24, on ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.

