Mahira Sharma, who left a lasting impression with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, November 26. The actress revealed that she had a working day yesterday.

Mahira spent her birthday doing what she loves – shooting a music video. For it, she was joined by her Bigg Boss co-contestant, Paras Chhabra.

Mahira Sharma, who kept busy during the lockdown shooting music videos said 2020 is one of the most memorable time of her life. She said, “The year 2020 will be the most memorable year of my life for both good and bad reasons.”

Mahira Sharma revealed that she feels bad for those who are grieving the loss of their loved ones as well as those who lost their jobs. She added that she even feels sad for the homeless people and elders who are advised to sit at home.

Talking more about how 2020 has been for her, Mahira Sharma said, “I learnt a lot both personally and professionally. It (2020) taught me endurance, compassion and adjustment. It has allowed me to experiment with new habits and new lifestyle which I want to continue in 2021 too.”

A few days ago, Mahira Sharma opened up about her music video, Lehanga, that received over one billion views on YouTube. She said, “The amount of love ‘Lehanga’ is receiving even after a year of its release, is overwhelming. Crossing one billion views is a true honour. Jass Manak is a genius, but I am sure even he didn’t anticipate so much love.”

The song released in 2019 and was sung by Jass Manak.

